VCA's chivalry towards women cricket

Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) is leaving no stone unturned to popularise women's cricket in the region. Recently they have introduced a pension scheme for women cricketers on the lines of men. Taking one step further now the cricketing body has introduced a video analyst for its Under-19 team that will participate in U-19 Women’s team which will take part in the Group D (One-Day) League to be held in Dehradun from December 7 to 14, 2022. In future, the woman video analyst will accompany the senior team also.

Krutika Tekade has become the first woman video analyst of Vidarbha Cricket Association. Nowadays the role of support staff has become important in the team's success. The main role of video analysts is to film games with a digital camera and upload data for review. The video analyst requires to record the matches they are involved in. They have to watch the game and have to enter on a laptop up to 10 different items for each ball from bowler through to batsman and fielder. Talking to Lokmat Times VCA CEO Faokh Dastoor said, " To develop women's cricket, the association has taken certain steps and introducing video analysts for women is one of them. We have conducted the exam and successful 3-4 girls will be sent with the team for BCCI matches. During practice matches, these girls got the training. It will be helpful for our women cricketers".Krutika has thanked the VCA for introducing women video analysts. " I always wanted to become video analyst. But in Vidarbha, there was no scope for women. This year VCA conducted classes for it and trained the girls. Now iIam going with Under-19 team. "

Janhavi to lead U-19 team

Janhvi Ranganathan will lead the Vidarbha team for the said tournament. The team's support staff comprises all women.

Team: Janhvi Ranganathan (Captain), Sayali Shinde (vice-captain), Trupti Lodhe, Khushi Bhagat, Ragini Jamgade, Girishma Tatte, Gargi Banot, Disha Kale, Prachi Puri (wicket-keeper), Siddhi Nerkar, Niharika Kawale (wicket-keeper), Aarohi Bambode, Tanvi Mendhe, Shraddha Nabira, Ashwini Deshmukh and Pavya Wadibhasme.

Stand-bys: Riya Baniya, Saveri Deshpande, Kanchan Kakad and Support staff: Vaishnavi Kashyap.Coach: Aparna Kamble, Assistant coach: Shibika Francis, Assistant Trainer: Harsha Bokde, Physio: Neha Bole, Manager: Krutika Pophali and Video Analyst : Krutika Tekade.