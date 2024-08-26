VDCA selection camp held

Sakkardara PI Takasande, Dr. Rahul Kharabe (VDCA patron), Adil (director A of R Hotel), Ashok Katekar (director A K Real Estate) , organising president Sanjay Bhoskar, vice president Raju Dudhankar, secretary Rahul Lekurwale and many others were present on the stage.

On this occasion the guests honoured Lokesh Marghade and Sarang Chafale for their international-level performance in cricket, and Irshad Khan, Prashant Gaurkar for their national-level performance. Ashok Katekar and Ali, Baburao Yadav (former Ranji player) were honoured for their cooperation and assistance.

Through this camp, 20 outstanding players from Vidarbha will be selected for the national competition to be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan and for the zonal competition in Bhilai. In this camp, players’ BP, sugar levels, weight, blood group were checked by a doctor. The selection committee consisted of Baburao Yadav and Mohit Reddy (University player).

All the office bearers and members of the Vidarbha Disabled Cricket Association, including Gurudas Raut , Dhiraj Harde, Sachin Pakhare, Janak Sahu, and others played a significant role in making this camp successful.