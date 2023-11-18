Ved hits 86 as Reshimbagh record massive victory

Batting first Reshimbagh Gymkhana piled up 210 losing eight wickets in 25 overs. Thanks to Nakhate's 86 run knock was studded with 12 boundaries. He was well supported by Devansh Nimblakar who hammered 48 in 29 balls hitting nine boundaries.

For Deekshabhoomi, Nirmay Fuke and Hemant Pandey got two wickets each.

In reply, Deekshabhoomi were restricted to 106 for four in 25 overs. Parth seth (41, 67b, 4x4) and Arjun Duddalwar (18) tried their best but in vain.For Reshimbagh, Krishna Gaikwad and Rachit Solanki got two wickets each. Ved Nakhate was declared man-of-the-match.