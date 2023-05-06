Vedant, Bhumika take lead

The tournament in the open group has taken an interesting mode as the top three seeds were defeated by their opponents in the earlier rounds. Top seed Arjun Singh of Mumbai Suburban suffered defeat at the hands of his team mate Avi Chugh in the second round. The second seed Advik Agrawal of Pune was toppled by Raghav Pawde of Pune in fourth round and Vivan Kasliwal of Nashik in the fifth round. The third seed Nirvaan Shah of Mumbai City was downed by Nagpur youngster Swaraj Mishra n the third round. Arav Dhoot of Nagpur, Swaraj Mishra of Nagpur and Vivan Kasliwal of Nashik are trailing the leader with 4 .5 points to their credit.

In the girls group there were no major upsets as top seed Bhumika Waghale took the lead and is pitted with the second seed Tvesha Jain of Mumbai City who is having 4 .5 points after 5 rounds..

Prize distribution ceremony will be held on Sunday at the hands of social Sanjay Bangale and director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi.