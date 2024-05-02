Vedanti, Akshara, Aditi excel

At SB City College ground, Team 'C' defeated Team 'F' by 38 runs. Batting first Team 'C' scored 120 for 8 in 20 overs. Riddhima Maradkar top scored with 34 whereas Tanvi Mendhe and Vedanti Salodkar contributed 22 each. For Team 'F', Bhavna Choudhari claimed four wickets for 18 runs.

In reply, Team 'G' were all out for 82 in 18.4 overs. Thanks to Vedanti Salodkar who claimed three wickets for 11 runs.

At WCL ground, Team 'D' defeated Team 'G' by 30 runs. Batting first Team 'D' recorded Team 'G' by 30 runs. Batting first Team D scored 133 for 7 in 20 overs. Akshara Itankar missed the half century by just five runs. Saniya Chaurasia (31) also batted well. For Team 'G', Divya Mehta claimed three wickets for 20 runs. In reply, Team 'G' were restricted to 103 for 6 in 20 overs. Aayushi Thakre (34) and Madhura Mandavgade (33) tried their best but in vain. For Team 'D', Sanika Rokade captured two wickets for 14 runs.

At City Gymkhana ground, Team 'A' recorded comprehensive 43 runs victory over Team 'H'. Batting first Team 'A' put on a good total of 141 for 8 in 20 overs. Riddhi Naik(35) and Dharvi Tembhurne (30) were main scorers. In reply Team 'H' were able to score 98 for 8 . Akshaya Sudke (51) fought the lone battle. Mansi Pande (20) also batted well but in vain. For Team 'H', Aditi Palandurkar bowled well and captured three wickets conceding 22 runs. Anjali Ingole got two for 8.

Brief scores

At SB City College Ground

Team C 120/8 in 20 overs (Tanvi Mendhe 22, Riddhima Maradwar 34, Vedanti Selodkar 22; Bhavna Choudhari 4/18)

Team F 82 all out in 18.4 overs (Shreya Lanjewar 21; Vedanti Salodkar 3/11)

Result: Team C won by 38 runs

Player of the Match: Vedanti Salodkar

At WCL Ground

Team D 133/7 in 20 overs (Akshara Itankar 45, Saniya Chaurasia 31; Diya Mehta 3/20)

Team G 103/6 in 20 overs (Aayushi Thakre 34, Madhura Mandavgade 33; Sanika Rokade 2/14)

Result: Team D won by 30 runs

Player of the Match: Akshara Itankar

At Citi Gymkhana Ground

Team A 141/8 in 20 overs (Dharvi Tembhurne 30, Riddhi Naik 35; Nitya Bhati 2/24)

Team H 98/8 in 20 overs (Akshaya Sudke 51, Mansi Pande 20; Aditi Palandurkar 3/22, Anjali Ingole 2/8)

Result: Team A won by 43 runs

Play of the Match: Aditi Palandurkar