Vedika U-10 champ, Shaunak runners-up

Nagpur, April 16

City's Vedika Pal emerged champion whereas Shaunak Bodele finished runners-up in Maharashtra State Under-10 Selection Open & Girls Chess Championship was held in Kolhapur on Friday.

Total 9 rounds were played in the open category and seven rounds were played in the girls Category. In the open category Neemay Bhanushali (Mumbai) secured first place with eight points, and Shaunak Badole (Nagpur) finished 2nd with 7.5 points.

In the girls category, Vedika Pal (Nagpur) won the championship with 6.5 points, and Stuti Surve (Thane) was the runner-up with 5.5 points. Top two participants from each category will be representing Maharashtra in the MPL National Under-10 Chess Championship which will be held in Jammu. The secretary of Maharashtra Chess Associaiton (MCA) Niranjan Godbole and others have congratulated and wished best luck to all participants for the National Championship.