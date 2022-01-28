Vegetable prices moving on a medium trajectory

Nagpur, Jan 28

Vegetable prices in the last fortnight have been moving on a medium trajectory due to

constancy in demand as weather is dry. As a result, there is no mismatch in demand and supply, market sources told Lokmat Times on Friday.

As the festive season is two months away and government has put restrictions on number of invitees in social gatherings including wedding ceremonies, there is no immediate spurt in demand for vegetables. Hence, their prices are within the range of the customers. However, depending upon the local market, there is a variation in their prices. In Sakkardara market, vegetables are sold cheap as the producers from the outskirts of market are bringing fresh farm produce and selling it to the buyers at relatively lower prices. Quality of vegetables is also good.

Vegetable vendors at Sakkardara market told Lokmat Times that many varieties of seasonal vegetables like sarso, bathua, chakwat, ambat chukka (green sorrel) are also flooding the market to the delight of consumers. The prices of vegetables, would, however, start going up from first week of March when the entire yield

is harvested and rabi season is over.

A month ago, price of corriander which was available for Rs 200 per kg has now slid down to Rs 60 per kg. Apart from this prices of spinach, fenugreek and amaranthus have also come down to Rs 40 per kg while tomatoes are being sold at throwaway prices of Rs 20 per kg. Onion Rs 20-25 per kg in wholesale, Rs 30 in retail markets

This year due to heavy rains, onion bulbs were decomposed in the field

Due to less supply and high cost of transport, prices of onion in Kalamna Market that touched Rs 28 to Rs 30 per kg a month ago have now come down to Rs 20 per kg. Noramally, by this time of year, onion prices touch a nadir of Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg, however as fresh produce as produce of onion is not reaching the market from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Solapur due to high transportation cost, their prices are high while only limited produce is arriving from Nashik and Ahmednagar. Averagely, 18 to 20 trukcloads of onion are coming to city markets per week.

Onion consignement from Nashik, Dhule and Aurangabad come to city markets near about Diwali. The new stock would hit the market only when the old stock is completely exhausted secretary of Mahtama Phule Sabji Va Phale Adatiys Association Ram Mahajan informed.

Prices of vegetables (Rs/kg)

Brinjal 20, Flower 40, Cabbage 40, Tomato 20, Fenugrek 40, Amaranthus 40, Spinach 40, Ladies Finger 50 Bitter Gourd 50, Capsicum 40, , Chavlai Pods 30,

Field bean 30, Cluster Bean 40, Pumpkin 30-40, Bottle Gourd 20-30, Carrot 40, Radish 40, Cucumber 40, Coriander, 40, chilli, 80, ginger 60, pea, 40