Veteran swimmer Prabha wins five gold medals
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 17, 2022 10:00 PM 2022-12-17T22:00:02+5:30 2022-12-17T22:00:02+5:30
The events she participated include 50 & 100 meters Freestyle, 50 & 100 meters Backstroke and 4 × ...
The events she participated include 50 & 100 meters Freestyle, 50 & 100 meters Backstroke and 4 × 50 meters relay. The other team members were Anjali Shaha , Rajshree Jain and Sushma Bajpayee all the members of N I T swimming pool
Mrs Bhaiya had bagged a gold medal six years back at Wardha also. She gives credit of her success to NIIT coaches Meshram and Atul along with family members.Open in app