VHA to hold franchise-based hockey tournament soon

This is for the first time that Sidhra convened a meeting of all members including life members, district units, clubs, schools, colleges, departments and institutions affiliated with the association since his appointment in August 2019.

Talking to Lokmat Times Sidha said some important issues related to VHA affiliation with Hockey India were discussed in the meeting. Among the major decisions, it was decided to hold franchise-based hockcy tournament and for that the association has already approached couple of sponsors. " The IPL-like tournament will be played on league cum knockout basis among the ten teams. Attractive prizes will be given to the winners and runners-up", he said.

Sidhra said the decision was also taken to install solar system at VHA office so sort out electricity bill problem.

During the meeting the members were appraised about the legal development regarding the status of VHA. Hockey India has suspended Vidarbha Hockey Association in 2020 citing Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) one-state-one-unit diktat which has hampered careers of hockey players of the region. The members were appraised about the discussion between VHA and Ministry of

Youth Affairs and Services, Government of India regarding its legality. Sidhra said, " We were supposed to meet union sports minister Anurag Thakur in this regard but due to Lok Sabha elections, the meeting was postponed. Now it will be held after the election. We will ask Thakur to sort out the matter since he is aware about the developments.", he said.