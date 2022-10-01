VHPA to hold various tournaments

Addressing media persons convener Gurprit Singh said the first invitational one-day tournament will be held on October 8 for boys and girls in the memory of Shahid Bhagat Singh. The Inter-School Hockey Tournament for boys and girls will be held on October 15 in the memory of Bhaiyalal Thakur at Tiger Gap ground. The school and club level league tournaments for the boys and girls will be orgnaised in the second week of October.

Gurprit Singh has also claimed that the association is planning Inter-District Hockey Tournament in the second week of November and All India Tournament in the second week of January.

Asked whether they will take the permission from Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association (NDUHA) which is affiliated with Hockey Maharahtra, Singh said, " Our main aim is to organise the tournament so that players get match ready for bigger tournaments. If a situation arises we will talk with the official of NDUHA so that our tournaments will not clash with theirs", he said.