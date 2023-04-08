Vid aim to remain in contention, to take on Chandigarh

Two back-to-back defeats first against Jammu and Kashmir and then against defending champions Madhjya Pradesh pushed Vidarbha on back foot. In points tally they are in fourth place with 12 points after four matches. MP are leading the tally with 26 matches followed by Gujarat (14) and Punjab (13). Therefore in the remaining three matches, Vidarbha have no option but to go for outright victories.

Vidarbha had started their campaign on positive note by recording back-to-back victories first against Railways and then against Tripura. However, against Jammu and Kashmir they faced shocking defeat on home turf. Against Jammu and Kashmir Vidarbha batters were trapped by left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq in his web and then in next match against MAdhya Pradesh they surrendered to India pacer Avesh Khan.

Vidarbha will have to sort out their batting woes. Skipper Faiz Fazal his deputy Akshay Wadkar , Ganesh Satish, Atharva Taide showed their class in first two matches but then they lost the momentum. The failure of Vidarbha batsmen can be gauged from the fact that Faiz Fazal is on 33rd place among highest run scorer with 343 runs in four matches. Barring two centuries in the first match against Railways, Faiz has not delivered his best. Similarly Akshay Wadkar is on 39th place with 333 runs under his belt in four matches.

In the bowling department, barring left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate (24 wickets in four matches) and offie Akshay Wakhare (19) no other bowler have shown the ability to turn the match in team's favour.

On the other hand, Chandigarh have lost two matches and drew equal number of matches. They have just two points to their credit. They are eager to take home advantage in their fifth match against Vidarbha. Therefore, Vidarbha will have a challenging task ahead in all the remaining three matches i.e. against Chandigarh, Gujarat and then Punjab.