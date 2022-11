Vid batsmen make merry,slam 637 for 8 on day 2

After overnight batsmen Rohit Binkar 180 (298 b, 26x4, 5x4) and Danish Malewar (110, 150, 19x4, 16), it was the turn of middle-order batsmen Dharmendra Thakur (93 not out, 142b, 14x4, ), Ashit Singh (64, 148b, 9x4) and Gaurav Farde (46, 60b, 7x4, 1x6) to punish the rival bowlers.

Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 338 for 2, Malewar completed his well-deserved century before he was caught by Mayank Shandilya off Yash Vardhan. Thus Vidarbha lost the third wicket for 369. Malewar and Birnaar were involved in 181 run partnership for the third wicket.

Skipper Mohammad Faiz returned to the pavilion cheaply (9). In form batsman Jagot contributed 31. When Binkwar was heading towards a double century Rahul Rathee dismissed him with scoreboard read 407. Ashit Sing and Dharmpendra Thakur frustrated the Haryana bowlers and stitched up 82 run partnership for seventh wicket. After departure of Ashhit Singh, tailender Gaurav Farde and Dharmendra Thakur dominated the proceedings and in the process, Thakur completed half-century. When Farde was four-run short of half-century, Yash Vardhan bowled him. At stumps Thakur was going solid on 93. For Haryana, Samant Jakhar and Yash Vardhan got two wickets each.

Brief scores

Vidarbha (1st innings): 637 for 8 in 179.5 overs (Rohit Binkar, 180, Danish Malewar 110, Dharmendra Thaukr 93 not out,, Tushar Suryavanshi 81, Ashit singh 64, Gaurav Farde 46, Samant Jakhar 2 for 77, Yash Vardhan 2 for 105).