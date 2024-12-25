Vid batters make merry, bowlers fail

UP batsmen, however, went out all guns blazing and chased down the target in 41.2 overs. UP captain Sameer Rizvi led the charge with a power packed unbeaten 202 while Shoaib Siddiqui made an unbeaten 96. The duo added 296 runs for the third wicket in 173 balls to see their team home after UP openers Shaurya Singh (62) and Swastik (41) gave them a rollicking start with a 106-runs stand in only 10.4 overs.

Rizvi, who faced just 105 balls, hit 18 sixes and 10 boundaries in the course of his unbeaten double century.

Earlier, Malewar and Faiz batted with gay and added 197 runs off 138 deliveries for the third wicket to pave the way for Vidarbha big total. Malewar faced 123 balls and hit 16 boundaries and four sixes in his knock of 142. Faiz required only 62 deliveries to reach his century with five sixes and nine fours.

Jagjot chipped in with a quickfire 61 off 26 balls with five fours and four sixes to take Vidarbha's score past the 400-mark. This was Vidarbha's third loss in the group league matches.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha: 406/6 in 50 overs (Aniket Pande 39, Danish Malewar 142, Mohd Faiz 100, Jagjot Sasan 61)

Uttar Pradesh: 409/2 in 41.2 overs (Shaurya Singh 62, Swastik 41, Sameer Rizvi 202 not out, Shoaib Siddiqui 96 not out)

Result: UP won by 8 wickets