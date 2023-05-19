Vid boys on backfoot

Earlier, Vidarbha captain Jayesh Kumbhare won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Kush Sharma (14) and Manav Wakode (30) added 42 runs the former fell. This triggered a mini collapse as Vidarbha lost four more wickets in quick succession.

They were in deep trouble at 58/5 before Jayesh (34) and Kaustubh Choudhary (39) added 55 runs for the sixth wicket to revive the innings. However, once these two were dismissed, Vidarbha’s lower order failed to stand up to the occasion and the innings folded for 153 in 56.3 overs.

Sparsh Borkar struck early to leave Rajasthan 7/1 at close, raising hopes of Vidarbha’s fightback on Day 2.

BRIEF SCORES (At close Day 1)

Vidarbha 1st innings: 153 all out in 56.3 overs (Manav Wakode 30, Jayesh Kumbhare 34, Kaustubh Choudhary 39; Shaunak Mehta 4/40, Rohit Sigar 3/11)

Rajasthan 1st innings 7/1 in 11 overs (Sparsh Borkar 1/2)