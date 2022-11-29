Vid drub Manipur to keep campaign alive

Chasing 94-run target, Vidarbha rushed to the target in just 7.1 overs. They scored 96 and completed the formalities with 257 balls to spare.

Aman Mokhade (61) and his opening partner Aniruddha Choudhari (32 n.o off 17b) did not give Manipur bowlers any room and went on a boundary hitting spree from the word go. While Aman struck 9 boundaries and 3 sixes, Aniruddha hit 5 boundaries and a six. They scored 80 runs in boundaries.

Earlier, Manipur frustrated Vidarbha by playing 50 overs and ensured they did not get all out against a quality bowling line-up. Manipur opener Johny Leikhram (50 n.o off 155b) carried his bat when wickets kept falling from the other end.

BRIEF SCORES

Manipur 93 for 7 in 50 overs (Johny Leikhram 50 n.o; Mandar Mahale 2-18, Harsh Dubey 2-8) lost to Vidarbha 96 for no loss in 7.1 overs (Aman Mokhade 61, Aniruddha Choudhari 32 n.o) by 10 wickets.