Vid drub Tripura by 220 runs, record second consecutive victory

The Vidarbha team, which conceded a 35-run first innings lead to Tripura, forced the issue in the second innings. The home team declared their second innings on 379/8, setting Tripura an improbable victory target of 345 runs. Ganesh Satish, who was unbeaten on 142 overnight, remained unconquered on 151.

The visitors crumbled under pressure as Vidarbha’s spin twins --- Akshay Wakhare (4/50) and Aditya Sarvate (3/45) --- sharing seven wickets and were bowled out for a mere 124 in the second innings, leaving Vidarbha victorious by 220 runs.

Pacer Rajneesh Gurbani got rid of op[eners B Ghosh (5) and U Bose (2) with just 11 runs on board. Then Vidarbha bowlers didn't look back. Particularly spin duo Akshay Wakhare and Aditya Sarvate who shared 18 wickets between them in the first match against Railways. Again Tripura also they troubled the batsmen by spinning their web around them. As a result, Tripura without giving any fight lost their wickets at regular intervals. Only Indian stimper Wriddhiman Saha (27) and Parvez Sultan (21) showed some resistance but their efforts were not enough to at least force a draw against the hosts.

This was also Vidarbha’s sixth outright victory over Tripura. They are now second in the Group D table with 12 points from two matches. Madhya Pradesh, with 14 points, are at the top.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 264 (S. Ramaswamy 39, Atharv Taide 53, Akshay Wadkar 43, Apoorva Wankhade 47, Askhay Sarvate 35; Ajay Sarkar 6/740

Tripura 1st innings 299 (Sudip Chatterjee 83, Wriddhiman Saha 66; Yash Thakur 5/44)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 379/8 decl (Ganesh Satish 151 n.o., Sanjay Ramaswamy 39, A Wadkar 88)

Tripura 124 all out in 51.2 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 27; A Wakhare 4/50, A Sarvate 3/45)

Vidarbha won by 220 runs

Wakhare picks up 300th FC wicket

Off spinner Akshay picked up his 300th first-class wicket in the process. He now has 261 wickets in Ranji Trophy, 35 in Duleep Trophy and 4 in Irani Cup. Only Pritam Gandhe (340) has taken more first-class wickets than Wakhare for Vidarbha. This was hi 88th First Class match including 75 Ranji Trophy, 11 Duleep Trophy and 2 Irani Cup.