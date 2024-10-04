Vid eves back on track, drub Chandigarh by 7 wktsC

In the low-scoring match, Chandigarh were bowled out for a paltry 63 in 20 overs. Thanks to Trupti Londhe who picked up three wickets conceding six runs in four overs. She was well supported by Yashshri Soley who got two for 15. For Chandigarh, only captain Gulnaaz (26) and Taisha Manchanda (11) managed to cross the double digits.

In reply, Vidarbha chased down the target losing just three wickets in 14.3 overs. Thanks to Akshara who remained unbeaten on ( 26, 39b, 2x4). She was well supported by Riya Baniya (18, 19b, 2x4) and Riddhima Maradwar (14, 18b).

Vidarbha will play their next match against Nagaland on October 6 at Sultanpur.

Brief scores

Chandigarh: 63 all out in 20 overs (Gulnaaz 26, Taisha Manchanda 11, Trupti Londhe 3 for 6, Yashshri Soley 2 for 15)

lost to Vidarbha: 67 for 3 in 14.3 overs( Akshara 26, Riya Baniya 18, Riddhima Maradwar 14)