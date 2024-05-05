Vid eves bowled out for lowest total of 28

Delhi won the toss and elected to field first. Their decision proved correct as Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular interval. Only middle order batter Kanchan Nagwani (12) managed to cross the double digit Three batters including inform Bharti Fulmali returned to the pavilion on duck whereas five players including skipper Disha Kasat contributed just one run. Out of 28 runs nine were of extras. For Delhi, Priya Mishra (4 for 9) and Madhu (3 for 6) were the main wicket takers.

Inreply, Pratika (15) Shweta Sehrawat (7) and Tanisha Singh (4) completed the formalities for Delhi.