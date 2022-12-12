Vid looking for first innings lead

With five wickets in hand, Vidarbha were trailing by 47 runs. In response to Himachal's first innings total of 278,Vidarbha made 231 for five at stumps. After wicketkeeper batman, Adi Bajaj returned to the pavilion on duck, opener Tushar Kadu (89b, 107, 19x4) and Krishna Tiwari (42) made 103 run partnership for the second wicket. When Tiwari was eight runs short of half century, Armaan Viij trapped him in front of stumps. Tushar Kadu too unfortunately missed the century . He too became the victim of Vij with 144 runs on board. Captain Iknoor, leading from the front, played a brilliant knock of 55 in 140 balls hitting nine boundaries. When the second-day play stopped, Shridhar Sharma was playing on 37 in the company of Sabbamitta Gavai (6).

Brief scores

Himachal Pradesh (1st innings) : 278 all out in 106.4 overs (Aditya Kataria 93, Akshay Vashisht 44, Agrim Chambial 38, Vastav Garg 37, Addhyan Rautham 4 for 14, Parth Khure 3 for 43)

Vidarbha (1st innings): 231 for 5 in 76 overs (Tushar Kadu 89, Iknoor Singh 55, Krishna Tiwari 32, Arman Vij 2 for 59, Siddhak Dhillon 2 for 34).