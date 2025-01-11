Vidaabha eying SF spot, to take on Rajasthan

All the eyes will be on Vidarbha skipper Karun Nair who is the second-highest run scorer of the tournament. He has played an vital role in Vidarbha's success. The batter set a new List A record this season. The 33-year-old top order batsman now holds the record of scoring the most runs - 542 - without getting dismissed. He got an unplanned rest against Mizoram as the team registered a 10-wicket win.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a longer route to this stage. They finished second in Group B with 5 wins in 7 games and had to overcome a tough opponent in Tamil Nadu in the preliminary quarter-final. Rajasthan’s captain Mahipal Lomror is in good touch with a hundred and a fifty in the last three games. He is the team’s top scorer in the tournament so far and will be expected to be among the runs once again. The 25-year-old scored 81 runs the last time the two sides faced and we expect him to go big once again.

Teams

Vidarbha: Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Akshay Wadkar, Apoorv Wankhade, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey, Atharva Taide, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Parth Rekhade

Rajasthan: Mahipal Lomror (c), Shubham Garhwal, Sumit Godara, Kartik Sharma, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Deepak Hooda, K Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rajat Choudhary, RM Chouhan, Mohit Jain, Rajveer Rathore, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Aman Shekhawat, Zubair Ali, Khaleel Ahmed