Vidarbha boys enter semis, Wakode hits ton

All three teams in Group A ended up with 4 points apiece at the end of group league phase but Vidarbha with a run quotient of 1.595 topped the table while Uttarakhand (0.860) took the second spot. UP (0.768) missed the bus.

The scenario in Group B was similar to Group A with all three teams finishing on 4 points each and Rajasthan (1.093) and MP (1.009) taking the first two spots ahead of Chhattisgarh (0.898) on the basis of better run quotient.

Vidarbha will face MP, while Rajasthan will take on Uttarakhand in the semi-finals from May 15 to 17.

Resuming on their overnight score of 93/2, opener Manav Wakode, who was unbeaten on 40 overnight, batted freely and went on to complete a fine century (123, 201 balls, 4x20) and added 90 runs for the third wicket with captain Jayesh Kumbhare (31) and 72 runs for the fourth wicket with Krish Sonkusre (30), but it was not enough as Vidarbha lost their last six wickets for 25 runs to be all out for 280.

UP captain Prithviraj Singh Chauhan claimed five wickets for 45 runs to ensure a 20-run first innings lead, which, however, was not enough for them to qualify.

BRIEF SCORES

UP 1st innings: 300 all out in 100.4 overs

Vidarbha 1st innings 280 all out in 77 overs (Kush Sharma 37, Manav Wakode 123, Jayesh Kumbhare 31, Krish Sonkusre 30; Prithviraj Chauhan 5/45)

Result: Match Drawn with UP registering first innings lead