Vidarbha colts go down in Pre-QF

Vidarbha held the upper hand for the better part of the match but failed to get over line in the last over of the match.

Vidarbha bowlers bowled out Chhattisgarh for 212 in 49.1 overs with Sanskar Chavate (2/48), Aditya (2/27) and skipper Devansh Thakkar (2/24) sharing the spoils.

Vidarbha lost four wickets for 62 while chasing but a 67-run partnership between Shreyansh Gupta (52) and Vedant Dighade for the fifth wicket put them in the driver’s seat. Dighade and Sanskat Chavate (27) added another 49 runs for the 7th wicket to take Vidarbha’s score to 193.

But with Chavate and Sabamitta Gavai falling in successive deliveries, the onus fell on Dighade to take Vidarbha home. He tried his best to shield the tailenders but he himself fell for 55 in the 49th over and Vidarbha were bowled out for 206 in 49.4 overs, leaving Chhattisgarh winners by 6 runs.

Brief scores

Chhattisgarh: 212 all out in 49.1 overs (Daksh Parakh 37, Vivek Yadav 38; Sanskar Chavate 2/48, Aditya 2/27, Devansh Thakkar 2/24)

Vidarbha: 206 all out in 49.4 overs (Shreyansh Gupta 52, Tushar Suryavanshi 32, Vedant Dighade 55, Sanskar Chavate 27; RP Dehari 4/22)

Result: Chhattisgarh won by 6 runs

Sr women's match abandoned

Vidarbha’s senior women’s match against Arunachal in the T20 Trophy was abandoned in Kolkata as unseasonal rain and wet ground conditions prevented any play on Friday. The two teams shared two points apiece.