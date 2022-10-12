Vidarbha eves pip Bengal in a thriller

With five runs required in the last over, Vidarbha achieved the target on the last ball by taking a single and scripted a close victory.

This is Vidarbha's back-to-back victory. In the first match on the previous day they defeated Baroda.

Bengal won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the disciplined bowling by Vidarbha bowlers restricted them to 108 for 6 in 20 overs. Thanks to the spinner Kanchan Nagwani who claimed three wickets for 15 runs in four overs. She was well supported by Vaishnavi Khandkar (2 for 25). For Bengal, captain Mita Paul single-handedly held the fort and scored 41. Kashish Agrawal (29) and P Bala (13) were other scorers.

In reply, Vidarbha openers Vaishnavi Khandkar (19, 28b, 2x4) and S Dharne (16, 21b, 1x4, 1x6) gave a good start to Vidarbha by making 41 run partnership for first wicket. then, skipper, Disha Kasat played captain's knock of 38 in 41 balls hitting five boundaries. wicketkeper basman Latika Inamdar (15) too btted well. Nupur Kohale (5 not out) and Kanchan Nagwani (2 not out) played crucial last over and ensured the victory for Vidarbha.

Scores in brief

Bengal: 108 for six in 20 overs (Mita Paul 41, Kashish Agrawal 29, Kanchan Nagwani 3 for 15, Vaishnavi Khandkar 2 for 25)

lost to Vidarbha: 109 for 5 in 20 overs (Disha Kasat 38, Vaishnavi Khandkar 19, S Dharne 16, Latika Inamdar 15, Jumia Khatun 3 for 20) by five wickets.