'Vidarbha Express' Yadav goes unsold

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav who is fondly called 'Vidarbha Express' went unsold in the IPL mega auction that took place in Bengaluru on Saturday.

No franchise showed their interest in Indian pacer whose base price was Rs 2 crore.

While reacting over the development Umesh Yadav's childhood coach Subroto Banejree who is in Sydney at present has expressed his surprise. " Umesh is such a bowler that any franchise should have selected him. But unfortunately, he went unsold. It is not a big issue but the part and parcel of cricket. I am confident that in second round, any franchise may go for him. Let's wait and watch"

Yadav who so far has claimed 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches had started his IPL career in 2010 with Delhi franchise. Then he moved to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and helped them to the title. Umesh Yadav's contribution to the triumphant side was 11 wickets. During his KKR stint, Umesh Yadav amassed a total of 48 wickets, the fourth highest in the franchise's history.

However, he was let go ahead of IPL 2018 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore pounced. Umesh Yadav was brought in for an astounding 4.2 crore. He made it worth their while with 20 wickets in his first season. His impressive performance ensured that he was retained for IPL 2019. In 2020 he could able to play just two ga mes for RCB and finished wicketless. He was released by the franchise and in 2020 Delhi Capitals bought him. . He was not selected for even a single match in the prior season for Delhi Capitals. Season 2017 and 2018 was outstanding for the pacer. In 2017 he took 17 wickets in 14 matches and then the next year he claimed 20 wickets in equal number of matches.