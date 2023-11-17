Vidarbha girls crash out in U-19 pre-QF

Batting first Vidarbha scored 69 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Only PRachi (17) and opening batter Aarohi Bambode (12) managed to cross the double digits. For MP, Dhani Buchade (3 for 11) was the most successful bowlers. Sanskruti Gupta got tow for 20.

In reply, MP chased the target in 17.2 overs. They made 70 losing five wickets. Opening batter Aayushi Shukla hammered 41 in 55 balls hitting three boundaries and two sixes. For Vidarbha, left arm spinner Yashashri Soley got two wickets for 30 while Mansi Borikar and Dharvi were chipped in with one each.