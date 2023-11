Vidarbha girls enter QF

In their pre-quarter-final match played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Vidarbha girls bowled out Kerala for 115 runs with Anushka Ninawe (3/17), Yashshri Soley (2/18) and Supriya Patil (2/30) sharing the spoils.

Kuntal Sharma then starred with the bat before being run out for 36. She got good support from Nimisha (23) while Diya Bhagwat saw her team through with an unbeaten 28 in the company of skipper Rujula Kharabe (4).

Brief scores

Kerala: 115 all out in 34.5 overs (Sreya Siju 41; Anushka Ninawe 3/17, Yashshri Soley 2/18, Supriya Patil 2/30

Vidarbha: 116/5 in 30.5 overs (Kuntal Sharma 36, Nimisha 23, Diya Bhagwat 28 not out)

Result: Vidarbha won by 5 wickets