Vidarbha go down fighting against Chandigarh

Chandigarh posted a challenging total of 191/9 with Shivam Bhambri top-scoring with 75. For Vidarbha, Yash Tahkur (2/33) and Darshan Nalkande (2/30) bowled well, while Dipesh Parwani (4/56) was somewhat expensive.

Atharva Taide led Vidarbha's chase with a fine 31, but it was Apporv Wankhade (72, 36 balls, 4x3, 6x7) who kept Vidarbha in the game. Jitesh Sharma, who was picked up by RCB for Rs 11 crore in IPL auction on Sunday, contributed a 20-ball 29.

Wankhade kept going after Jitesh's departure but the lower order failed to sustain the momentum and Vidarbha ended up short.

Led by Jitesh Sharma, Vidarbha had beaten Odisha by 33 runs in their opening match on Saturday. Karun Nair (77), Parth Rekhade (39 & 2/22), Shubham Dubey (30) and the skipper himself contributed an unbeaten 27 off just 9 deliveries.

BRIEF SCORES

Chandigarh 191/9 in 20 overs (Arjun Azad 39, Shivam Bhambri 75, Rajangad Bhawa 30; Dipesh Parwani 4/56, Darshan Nalkande 2/30, Yash Thakur 2/33)

Vidarbha 186/9 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 31, Apoorv Wankhade 72, Jitesh Sharma 29; Jagjit Singh 3/41, Rajangad Bawa 3/33, Sandeep Sharma 2/26)

Result: Chandigarh won by 5 runs