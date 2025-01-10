Vidarbha go down fighting to Karnataka

Vidarbha bowlers, led by Aditi Palandurkar (3/26), did exceedingly well to restrict Karnataka to 113/6 in 20 overs, in spite of Chandasi's unbeaten 44.

However, Vidarbha batters failed to build partnerships and fell short of the target.

Prerna Randive (26) and Sai Bhoyar (30 not out) were the only two notable contributors with the bat.

It was Vidarbha's first loss in four matches and they have 12 points in their kitty. They must beat UP in their last match to boost their chances of qualifying for the knock-out stage.

Brief scores

Karnataka: 113/6 in 20 overs (Shishira Gowda 33, Chandasi 44 not out; Aditi Palandurkar 3/26)

Vidarbha: 106/7 in 20 overs (Prerna Randive 29, Sai Bhoyar 30 not out; Ananya 2/10)

Result: Karnataka won by 7 runs