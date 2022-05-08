Vidarbha in must-win situation

Vidarbha started their campaign on a confident note by recording consecutive victories over Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh but then the defeat against Odisha and Gujarat pushed them back and now they are in must-win situation when they will take on Jammu and Kashmir in the last league match of Group 'A' Vijay Hazare Trophy to be played at Mumbai on Tuesday.

As far as points tally is concerned Odisha is on top with 12 points followed by Himachal, Gujarat, Vidarbha and Andhra with eight points each. Het Patel and

Vidarbha will have to win the match against J &K with a handsome margin and at the same time will have to keep an eye on the outcome of other results. The top two teams would qualify for the knockout and Jammu and Kashmir are already out of contention. Therefore there would be a tough competition among the remaining teams to book the knockout spot.

Vidarbha bowlers were disappointed a lot in the previous game against Gujarat. All were punished by Gujarat batters particularly centurions Het Patel and S Chauhan. Chasing the huge target of 363, Vidarbha despite Ganesh Satish's century knock fell short of 46 runs. Therefore to record a comprehensive victory against Jammu and Kashmir, Vidarbha will have to show team effort.

Captain Fai Fazal's form is the cause of content for Vidarbha.He got the start in all he four matches but failed to convert them into big knock. Young Atharva Taide and Yash Rathod are in good form but they too need support from other end. Ganesh Satishregained the form by scoring a century against Gujarat. The team management want such fabulous performance from the experienced batsman in the crucial match.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir lost their first three games but have bounced back to win their fourth game. They defeated Odisha comprehensively in their last game. After being asked to bat first, Jammu and Kashmir scored 278 in their 50 overs. The bowlers then backed up their bowlers to knock over Odisha on 183 and register their first win of the competition.

Vidarbha Probable XI: Faiz Fazal (c), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Y V Rathod, J M Sharma (wk), A V Wadkar, A A Sarvate, Darshan Nalkande, Y R Thakur, A S Thakare, A A Wakhare.

J &K Probable XI: Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Nazir, Abdul Samad, Parvez Rasool, Shubham Pundir, Ram Dayal, Fazil Rashid (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Mujtaba Yousuf.

Belter of track

The pitch at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC is batsman friendly. They can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Fans can expect a high scoring game on Tuesday.