Vidarbha-level skating contest on May 14,15

Nagpur, May11

Nagpur District Roller Skating Associate (NDRSA) under the aegis of Skating Association of Maharashtra and Roller SkatingFederation of India will be organising Vidarbha Level Speed Skating Championship on May 14 and 15. Skaters from districts of Vidarbha will be eligible to take part in the competition.

Skaters will be allowed to participate through their registered clubs only, informs a press release issued by Upendra Verma,

Secretary, NDRSA. The competition will be held at Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya Panchpaoli. The competitions will be held in below 5 years, 5 to 7 years, 7 to 9 years, 9 to 11 years, 11to 14 years, 14 to 17 years and above 17 years for boys and girls. The last date of entry is May 12. Registered clubs may contactUpendraVerma,Vishnu Waghe, Swapnil Samarth, Nishant Tabhane or Nitin Kathote for further details.