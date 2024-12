Vidarbha lost to Gujarat, bow out

Vidarbha lost opener Neel Athaley early but Aniket Pande and Tejas Soni added 55 runs in 37 balls to keep up with the asking rate. But once Tejas fell for 31, a flurry of wickets ended Vidarbha's hopes of overhauling Gujarat's tally.

Aniket top-scored with 68, while Varun Bisht chipped in with 52, but it was not enough and Vidarbha folded for 227, leaving Gujarat victors by 133 runs. Vidarbha ended with 12 points from seven matches.

BRIEF SCORES

Gujarat 360/7 in 50 overs (Aahan Poddar 164, Krish Amit Gupta 96; Arjun Ingle 3/48, Sanskar Chavate 2/56)

Vidarbha 227 all out in 36.4 overs (Aniket Pande 68, Tejas Soni 31, Varun Bisht 52; S Prajapati 4/45, Bhavya Chouhan 3/38)

Result: Gujarat won by 133 runs