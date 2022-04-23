Vidarbha make exit from Cooach Behar Trophy

Nagpur, April 21

Vidarbha made an exit from Cooeh Behar Trophy as Maharashtra defeated them on the basis of first-innings lead at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

In response to Maharashtra's first innings total of 602, Vidarbha were all out for 387 and thus conceded first innings lead to Maharashtra.

Mahaashtra in their second innings made 174 for 4 in 43.1 overs before both the captains agreed for a draw.Atharv Wanve remained unbeaten on 40. Prior to him openers S Dhas (40, 47b, 5x4) and Sharwin Kisave (31, 34 b, 6x4) batted well.

For Vidarbha Ashit Singh claimed two wickets for 54 runs.