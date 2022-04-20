Vidarbha makes comeback after Harsh Dubey's show

With six wickets in hand and one day to go, Vidarbha still require 91 runs for victory.

In response to Madhya Pradesh's first innings total fo 282, Vidarbha were all out for 116 and thus conceded first innings lead to the rivlas,

However, Madhya Pradesh in their second innings were bowled out for 148 thanks to Dubey who made MP batsmen dance to his tune and finished with an impressive figures of 14.2-3-40-7.

Vidarbha in their second innings made amend and scored 224 for 4 at stumps. Earlier resuming at the overnight score of 70 for 3, MP lost their wickets at regular interval. Dubey's magic once again worked in the tournament. He didn't allow MP batsmen to settle. Only middle order batsman Rishabh Chouhan (20) and Rahul Batham (24 not out) showed some resistance. Dubey was well supported by Parth Rekhade who took two for 42.

Trailing by 314, Vidarbha had huge task in their hand in the second innings. After first-innings collapse, Vidarbha batsmen played with lot of determination. After an early departure of opener Nayan Chavan , Aman Mokhade (69, 113 b, 8x4) and Yash Rathod (42, 80b, 4x4) laid a solid foundation by rotating the strike and punishing the poor deliveries. They added crucial 83 run partnership for second wicket that helped Vidarbha to bounce back. At stumps bowling hero Harsh Dubey (57, 78b, 9x4) and Mohit Kale (32, 65b, 2x4, 1x6) were going solid at stumps.

For MP, Rishabh Chouhan got three wickets for 65.

Brief scores

MP (first innings): 281

Vidarbha (first innings): 116

MP (Second innings) 148 all out in 54.2 overs (Harsh Gawli 51, Rishabh Chouhan 20, Rahul Bantham 24 not out, Harsh Dubey 7 for 40, Parth Rekhade 2 for 42)

Vidarbha (2nd innnings): 224 for 4 in 62 overs (Aman Mokhade 69, Yash Rathod 41, Harsh Dubey 57 not out, Mohit Kale 32 not out, Rishabh Chouhan 3 for 65).