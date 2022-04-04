Vidarbha need outright victory

Nagpur, April 4

Vidarbha required an outright victory to qualify for the knockouts when they will take on Railways in CK Nayudu Trophy match at Vijaywada on Tuesday.

In the points tally in group 'D' Railways are leading with 10 points after two matches. Both Maharashtra and Vidarbha have seen points each to their credit but in run quotient Maharashtra are ahead of Vidarbha.

Therefore Vidarbha, required an outright victory against Railways,

Vidarbha had started the campaign on winning note by defeating Chandigarh by an innings and 209 runs. However, in next match following the batign collapse in the second innings lost to Maharashtra by 29 runs even after taking first-innings lead.

In the first innings Maharashtra scored 378 and in reply, Vidarbha took one run lead and made 379. Vidarbha dismissed Maharashtra on 211 in the second innings. Thus they required 211 runs for victory. However, Maharashtra bowler Siddhesh Veer ripped thru batting line up and claimed eight wickets to hand over the defeat to Vidarbha.

Vidarbha will have to come out of Veer shocker against confident Railways. The oun will be on skipper Siddhesh Wath and top-order batsmen A Choudhary, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod and Moit Kale.

For Vidarbha, Aman Mokhade is in good form as he has scored 217 runs in two matches hitting two centuries. Mandar Mahale has also tried to deliver his bet by scoring 197 runs with two fifties. The team management is expecting such fabulous performance from them in must-win match.

Among the bowlers, left arm spinner Harsh Dubey has impressed one and all. At present he is on second position with 20 wickets in two matches with three five-wicket haul.

He will be the centre of attraction against Railways also. As far as opponents Railways are concerned, they As far as opponents Railways are concerned, they drubbed Chandigarh by an innings and eight runs in the previous match. Naturally their confidence is high. All in all, both the teams would go for outright victory to strengthen their place for knockouts.