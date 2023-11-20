Vidarbha on verge of victory against Punjab

In response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 377, Punjab were all out for 160. Following on they made 198 for eight in 68 overs. At stumps with just two wickets in hand, they were trailing by 19 runs.

Earlier resuming at 78 for five, Punjab were all out for 160 in 50 overs. Thanks to Arya Durugkar who claimed a five wickets haul conceding 37 runs. Durugkar was well supported by Pratham Maheshwari (3 for 19) and Devansh Thakkar (2 for 50). For Punjab, tailender Garv Kumar remained not out on 29 whereas wicketkeeper Uday Kakkar too contributed 29.

Following on in their second innings also Punjab's batting collapsed. At one stage they lost four wickets for 37 runs but then Rahul Kumar (49) and Parmish Kumar (32) made 71 run partnership for the fifth wicket. Arjun Rajput remained not out on 35 in the company of Sameer (14). Uday Kakkar contributed 35. For Vidarbha, Maheshwari and Arjun Ingle shared four wickets between them.