Vidarbha thrash HP by 7 wickets

The victory yielded 11 points for Vidarbha --- six for outright win, three for batting and two for bowling. They now have 12 points from two matches.

After conceding an eight-run first innings lead on Day 3, Vidarbha had hit back to claim four Himachal wickets for 123 runs in the second innings.

The visitors could add only 52 runs to their overnight tally before being bowled out for 175. Off-spinner Ganesh Bhosle, who had picked five wickets in Himachal’s first innings, was the wrecker-in-chief once again, claiming 7 wickets for 69 runs. He ended up with match figures of 12/161.

Needing 184 runs for an outright victory, Vidarbha batsmen maintained a positive approach and completed the task in 39.4 overs.

The platform for the chase was set up by a 106-run partnership in 144 balls for the second wicket between opener Satyam Bhoyar and Jagjot Singh. Bhoyar top-scored with 81 (101 balls, 4x7, 6x3) while Jagjot’s 56 came off only 67 balls with three fours and two sixes.

The finishing touches were applied by Mohd Faiz and Danish Malewar, who remained unbeaten on 15 and 16 runs respectively.

Vidarbha next travel to Vijayawada where they will take on Andhra from Oct 27-30, 2024.

BRIEF SCORES

Himachal 1st innings 339 all out in 116 overs

Vidarbha 1st innings 331 all out in 98.5 overs

Himachal 2nd innings 175 all out in 65.1 overs (Innesh Mahajan 57, Lokesh Chauhan 33; Ganesh Bhosle 7/69)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 184/3 in 39.4 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 81, Jagjot Singh 56)

Result: Vidarbha won by 7 wickets