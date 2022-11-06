Vidarbha thrash Manipur by innings and 515 runs

This is one of the biggest victories in all formats of cricket for Vidarbha. After Neela Athaley and Danish Malewar slammed double centuries, it was the turn of the bowlers to deliver. The combination of left-arm pacer Rajsingh Chavhan and left-arm spinner Gaurav Farde proved very lethal as they ripped through the Manipur batting lineup with and folded up their innings twice in a single day.

Earlier resuming on 549, Vidarbha declared their innings on 676 for four. Overnight batsman Neel Athaley retired hurt on his overnight score of 251. Rohit Binkar and Jagjot punished the bowlers. While Binkar scored an unbeaten 60 in 87 balls hitting seven boundaries and two sixes, Jagjot hammered 64 in 62 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

Manipur in their first innings were bundled out for a poor total of 52 in just 20.1 overs. Thanks to Chavhan who claimed seven wickets giving away 25 runs. Pratham Maheshwari got two for 19. For Manipur only Somokanta (15) and Afjal (12) managed to cross the double digit. Their half of the side returned to the pavilion on duck.

Following on, Manipur were all out for 109 in their second innings in 42.5 overs. This time Gaurav Farde (4 for 24) became their nemesis. Dharmendra Thakur and Jagjot too bowled well and were chipped in with two each. For Manipur only catpain Ulenyai Khwairakpam (50, 89 b, 11x4) tried to hold the fort but of no use. Vidarbha will play their next match against Andhra Pradesh at the same venue from Nnovembr 12.

Brief scores

Vidarbha (1st innings): 676 for 4 decl. (Neel Athaley 251, Danish Malewar 262, Rohit Binkar 60 not out, Jagjot 64, Lairenjam Ansh Singh 2 for 109)

Manipur (1st innings): 52 all out in 20.1 overs (Somokanta 15, Afjal 12, Rajsingh Chavhan 7 for 25, Pratham Maheshwari 2 or 19)

Manipur (2nd innings): 109 all out in 42.5 overs ( Ulenyai Khwairakpam 50, Gaurav Farde 4 for 24,Dhamendra Thakur 2 for 12, Jagjot 2 for 19)

Result: Vidarbha won by an innings and 515 runs.