Vidarbha to start campaign against J &K

So far, Vidarbha's record against Jammu and Kashmir is clean. They have played against them twice in this format of the tournament and won both matches. Vidarbha will eye getting their tournament underway with a win and hope to go the distance after they were knocked out in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final by eventual champions Mumbai.

Professional Karun Nair will lead the Vidarbha team for the first time. The team has international stars like Jitesh Sharma and experienced Akshay Wadkar and Dhruv Shorey.

Premier pacers like Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, and Yash Thakur have bolstered the pace battery. Left-arm bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey will be responsible for the spin department.

Speaking of the batting unit, southpaws Atharva Taide and Yash Rathod are expected to open the innings, while Dhruv Shorey may be seen batting one down. Skipper Nair may bat at his usual position, which is no. 4,. The attacking left-hand bat of Shubham Dubey may come handy to play the role of a finisher.

Jammu Kashmir enter the Round 2 fixture with their first game rained out against Uttar Pradesh in Vizianagaram, and will be hopeful of a good performance with a quality squad in their arsenal.

Teams

Vidarbha: Karun Nair (C), Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide, Yash Rathod, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Aman Mokhade, Yash Kadam, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Wadkar, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Aditya Thakare, Praful Hinge, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute

Jammu and Kashmir: Paras Dogra(C), Shivansh Sharma(w), Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Auqib Nabi Dar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma