Vidarbha to take on another minnows Meghalaya

Nothing went in favour of Vidarbha in first two matches. In the tournament opener, following the batting failure they lost to Delhi by five wickets. Then despite Akshay Karnewa's fighting unbeaten century, Vidarbha faced defeat at the hands of Karnataka. FinallyVidarbha tasted victory when they overcame Sikkim in a low scoring match.

Vidabha's top order batsmen including Faiz Fazal, Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish and skipper Akshay Wadkar are so far inconsistent. The team management would like to see runs from their bat in the remaining matches. Vidarbha bowlers too so far have not delivered their best. On the other hand, Meghalaya have lost all their first three matches to strong teams like Karnataka, Delhi and Assam and are out of contention for knockout spot.Therefore they are also in search of first victory.