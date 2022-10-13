Vidarbha to take on minnows Mizoram

Nagpur, Oct 12

After facing the crushing nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan,Vidarbha would like to bring their campaign on track when they will take on minnows Mizoram in the third round match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament to be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

So far Vidarbha has a mixed luck in the tournament. They started their camping on winning note defeating Assam by six wickets. They chased the target of 162 sparing six wickets. Akshay Wadkar, leading from the front played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 49. He was well supported by inform batsman young Aman Mokhade.

But in the next match against Rajasthan, the poor batting let them down. Vidarbha managed to score just 139 which Rajasthan chased down losing just one wicket. Barring opener Atharva Taide (43) and Mokhad (35) other batsmen failed to deliver their best. New coach Sanjeev Sharma would like a constant performance form Vidarbha players in the remaining matches.

Gujarat Titan bowler in IPL Darshan Nalkande has been bowling well. He got two wickets against Assam.He would like to utilise his IPL experience here also. However against Assam barring Akshay Karnewar , Aditya Sarvate and Nalkande other Vidarbha bowlers proved very expensive.

On the other hand Mizoram lost their two matches. In fact they never crossed three-digit mark in both the matches. Against Mumbai they scored 98 which the opponent chased by losing just one wicket. Then against Railways, Mizoram made 96 runs which was chased by Railways losing just three wickets.

All in all,Vidarbha have good opportunity to bring their campaign back on track.

Teams (from)

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (captain), Atharva Taide (vice-captain), Jitesh Sharma, Aman Mokhade, Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Aitya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey and Umesh Yadav.

Mizoram: Taruwar Kohli, Jehu Anderson, Avinash Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhmangaiha, Lalhriatrengam, Lalhruai Ralte,Remruatdika Ralte, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Saidingliana Sailo, Sumit Lama, Vanlalhruailuanga, Vikash Kumar and Bobby Zothansanga