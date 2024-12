Vidarbha U-19 boys lose to UP

Set to score 180 for an outright win, Vidarbha got off to a poor start, losing 4 wickets for 47 runs with Ankur Sharma claiming three wickets.

Akshu Bajwa then ran through the lower order, picking 5 wickets for 8 runs to dismiss Vidarbha for 74 in 40.4 overs.

UP took home six points, leaving Vidarbha empty-handed.

BRIEF SCORES:

Vidarbha 1st innings 389 all out in 136 overs (Tushar Suryavanshi 101, Shree Choudhary 136 n.o., Vedant Dighade 60, Devansh Thakkar 41, Sanskar Chavate 34; Akshu Bajwa 5/76)

Uttar Pradesh 1st innings 235 in 93.4 overs (Aman 88, Kaartikaya Singh 67; Sanskar Chavate 4/50, Devansh Thakkar 3/73, Parth Khure 2/47)

UP 2nd innings (following on) 333 in 62.5 overs (Bhavi Sharma 91, Aman 44, Bhavy Goyal 56, Kaartikaya Singh 69; Devansh Thakkar 3/70, Shree Choudhary 3/69)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 74 all out in 40.4 overs (Akshu Bajwa 5/8, Ankur Sharma 3/16)

Result: UP won by 105 runs