Vidarbha Youth men triumph, VKM women win title in kho kho

In the district-sub-junior chamnpionship, Shriram Krida Mandla, Musewadi boys and Vidarbha Youth Ladgaon giurls triumphed.

In the men's final, Vidarbha Youth defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Katol by seven points. For the winners, Komal Mahajan and Faizan Pathan played well.

In the third place match, Tuljai Krida Manal Paratwada defeated Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal, by three points.

In the women's final, Samija Gajbe and Vidyta Sawarkar played well as Vidarbha Krida Mandla, Katol defeated Navjaihind Krida Mandal, Yavatmal by sparing seven minutes. Maratha Friends Amravati defeated Vidarbha Youth by seven points to achieve third place.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari graced the prize distribution function. MLC Pravin Datke, secretary of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Rajiv Dev, principal of Binzani Mahila Mahavidyalaya Dr Ujwal Lanjewar, deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil, chairman of Nagpur Nargik Bank Sanjay Bhdnde, former MLC Girish Vyas, Bhau Kane and Dhananjay Kane grced the occasion, Naresh Shalke conducted the proceedings while Prashant Jagtap proposed a vote of thanks.