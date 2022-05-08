Vivaan wins rapid chess title

Nagpur, May 8

Vivaan Vijay Saraogi emerged the winner in the Golden Jubilee Open Rapid ChessTournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association in association with Dhanwate National College on Sunday.

Saraogi earned the highest eight points in the nine-round tournament to win the title He was followed by Siddhant Gawai(7.5) and Vaibhav Raut (7.5) for the second and third place respectively.

Cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 were distributed to first 25 players and mementos to age category players of Under 7, 9, 11 & 13 were given.

NDCA vice president Shreyans Kamdar was the chief guest of prize distribution function. The function was conducted by NDCA secretary K. K. Bara. Chief arbiter

Pravin Pantawane announced the prizes.

Final ranking: Vivaan Vijay Saraogi (8), 2 Gawai Siddhant (7.5), 3. Vaibhav Jayant Raut (7.5), 4. Kulkarni Nilay (7.5), Wairagade Khush (7.5) 6. Juare Deep (7),

Chaudhary Bhavik (7), 8. Manthan Vijayrao Kale (7), 9. Badole Shaunak (7), 10

Deshpande Suhan (7).