VKA karatekas awarded belts
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 16, 2022 06:35 PM2022-06-16T18:35:01+5:302022-06-16T18:35:01+5:30
All the upcoming players were trained by Sensai Tabu Abdul Sheikh. Following is the list of belt winners — ...
All the upcoming players were trained by Sensai Tabu Abdul Sheikh. Following is the list of belt winners — Yellow Belt: Yash Nikam, Unanti Nikam, Raj Nikam, Ishita Gonse, Devangi Gute, Soham Kumbhare, Dipatanshu Kundu, Dishita Kundu, Asavari Markund, Jigyasha Mohapatra, Devraj Bhute. Orange Belt: Parth Sontakke, Rohan Bhati, Komal Bhati, Parth Bhende, Saurya Tomar, Yayati Gurharikar, Tanushi Seni, Shlok Jaratiya. VKA President Vijay Ghichare and parents extended warm wishes to all these children.Open in app