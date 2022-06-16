VKA karatekas awarded belts

All the upcoming players were trained by Sensai Tabu Abdul Sheikh. Following is the list of belt winners — Yellow Belt: Yash Nikam, Unanti Nikam, Raj Nikam, Ishita Gonse, Devangi Gute, Soham Kumbhare, Dipatanshu Kundu, Dishita Kundu, Asavari Markund, Jigyasha Mohapatra, Devraj Bhute. Orange Belt: Parth Sontakke, Rohan Bhati, Komal Bhati, Parth Bhende, Saurya Tomar, Yayati Gurharikar, Tanushi Seni, Shlok Jaratiya. VKA President Vijay Ghichare and parents extended warm wishes to all these children.