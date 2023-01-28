VRSI's 'Run for Eye' on Dec 4

Addressing media persons at the SJAN office president of VRSI Dr Sulabha Deshpande said diabetes is becoming a more and more common disease nowadays. India is the world capital of diabetes with 80 million diabetics. Diabetes can affect every organ in the body and eye is not an exception to this.

There is need to create awareness about this disease so that blindness due to diabetes can be prevented.

Ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth who is conducting this run said, the event will be organised in three categories i.e. 10 km, 5m and 3 km.

It will be flagged off at St Ursula School ground and will conclude at the same venue.

There will be attractive cash prizes in each categories include 10-km 18 to 39 years mens and women, 40 to 50 years men and women and above 50 years men and women. Rs 5000, Rs 3000 and Rs 2,000 wll be the first three prizes including two consolaiton of Rs 1,000 each except above 50 category.

In five-kilometre 16 to 18 category first three prizes will be Rs3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs1,500 apart from consolation prize of Rs 500.

Similalry in 3 km Under-14 categories, first three winners will get Rs 2,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs1,000 along with Rs 500 consolation prize.

The entry fees will be 10 km (Rs 400), 5 km (Rs 300) and 3 km (Rs 200).

VRSI secretary Dr Prashant Bawankule, treasurer Dr Shashank Bidaye, joint secretary Dr Shilpa Narnaware, Dr Neha Deshpande, Dr Anand Pangarkar, Dr Rahul Tiwari and others were present at the press conference.