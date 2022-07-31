VTA raises issues related to road traffic

Nagpur, July 28

Recently commuters in the city are facing constant traffic jams at Rajeev Gandhi Square Ajni and also on Rail Boulevard square connecting ROB near Ajni Railway Station. Likewise heavy vehicles approaching Mouda from Bhandara Road were facing issues of no entry on recent notification issued by traffic police as requested by GDCL-SSIM contractor engaged in completion of Pardi Flyover NHAI infrastructure.

Taking these issues including others, a delegation of Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) led by vice president Hemant Trivedi met DCP traffic Sarang Awad and also submitted a memorandum and city map of the concerned area.

VTA secretary Tejinder Singh Renu highlighted that many two wheelers are seen going the wrong side from FCI Godown to RTPS Road crossing the Rajeev Gandhi Square on Wardha Road at Ajni and while doing so they travel almost 100 meters on the wrong side.

. This can even lead to serious accidents someday. Hemant Trivedi said likewise heavy traffic is not permitted on Ajni ROB connecting Ajni Railway Station and Medical Square side due to ROB’s age factor. To avoid such traffic, plenty of MS Bars are installed on the approach roads on both the ends (as seen in the picture attached) and thereby stalling the traffic thereby causing massive traffic jams. It is highly recommended that we remove these MS bars and install overhead barriers to restrict heavy load traffic.

VTA joint secretary Rajesh Kanungo said that transporters including himself are facing issues as their Heavy Vehicles are being getting challaned on using Bhandara Road Pardi area. Amarjeet Singh Chawla – Joint Secretary of VTA also highlighted the illegal parking carried by several on the service road on Bhandara Road thereby causing accidental situations and frequent quarrels on the road.

After patiently listening to issues and suggestions submitted by VTA, DCP Traffic Sarang Awad assured that this divider closure can surely be experimented for a few days so that they understand the traffic distribution caused thereafter