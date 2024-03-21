VVCA emerge champion

Total eight teams participated in the league-cum knock-out tournament. In the final, Vidarbha

Veterans defeated hosts City Gymkhana by 17 runs to claim the title. Batting first, VVCA posted

153 for 8 in 100 balls (five balls an over). Pawar slammed 56 runs from 36 balls which had six fours and one huge six. Sandip Shinde supported him will with 45 runs from 26 balls. His knock

had eight boundaries. Syed Rizvi contributed 17-ball 22 with four boundaries. For City Gymkhana, Abhijeet Piprode took three wickets while Sandeep Singh took two. In reply, City Gymkhana

managed to score 136 for six wickets. Anup Fulper was the highest scorer for Gymkhana with

55 runs while Adwait Manoharscored 34. For VVCA, Sarang Degwekar took two wickets and KrantiPawar and Prashant Jawanjal took one each. Earlier in the semi-final,VVCA beat DY Patil Club.

Former Vidarbha and Central Zone cricketer Pravin Hinganikar, Sudarshan Bhamkar and others graced the prize distribution function.

Pawar was named man of -the match while Fulper was declared man of the tournament. Degwekar was declared best bowler and Manohar as best player of the tournament.