Wanjari wins rapid chess crown

Wanjari secured highest 6.5 points to win the title. He was followed by Ahuja Kishan (6, 27) and Dhamgaye Pramod (5.5, 24) for the second and third places respectively.

In all 71 players including 32 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total were rounds were played. Total cash prizes of Rs. 5,301/- were distributed among top seven players including best veteran.

This tournament inaugurated by NDCA secretary Kalyan Kumar Barat and and director of South Public School Devendra Dasture,

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Pravin Thakre, Jagdish Choudhari, Sandesh Shahu, Vaibhav Choudhari and others. Pravin Pantawane was the chief arbiter and he was assisted by Chetan Deodhagale

Rohit Shahu, Abhijeet Chaudhary, Amit Jaunjal and others worked hard for the success of tournament.

Final ranking: Wanjari Krupal (6.5, 27.5), 2. Ahuja Kishan (6, 27), 3. Dhamgaye Pramod (5.5, 24), 4. Arun Kumar (5.5, 23), 5. Bhange Sanjay (5, 30), 6. Gaurav Danu (5, 30), 7 Neeraj Kumar (5, 29.5), 8 7 Ravindra Rawat (5, 28.5), 9 Shamkuwar YM (5, 28), 10. Vijay Jhanwar (5, 27).