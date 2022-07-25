WCL give Rs 10L aid to shuttler Mugdha

Nagpur, July 25

In an attempt to promote sports, WCL has given financial assistance of Rs. 10 Lakh to the talented badminton player Mugdha Agrey. Mugdha has already proved her mettle at several National and International competitions. Amongst her achievements, she won a silver medal in JE Wilson Ghana International Series 2019, silver medal in Lagos International Challenge 2017 in Nigeria in September 2017, bronze Medal in Yonex Sunrise Bangladesh International Challenge 2018 in December 2018 and bronze in Tata Open International Challenge 2018 at Mumbai in November 2018. Her all-time best International Ranking (BWF Ranking) was 59. Currently, her BWF Ranking is 97 and National-level BAI Ranking is 12. Mugdha was given the cheque of Rupees 10 Lakhs by CMD WCL Manoj Kumar. Director (Personnel) Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director Technical (Project & Planning) A K Singh and HOD (Welfare/CSR) A N Verma were present on the occasion. All of them wished her the best for all her future competitions. Mugdha said that she would utilize this financial assistance for training, procuring sports kit and participating in various badminton competitions.

Box

LT highlighted Mugdha's struggle

Talented shuttler Mugdha had found it difficult to participate in international tournaments due to financial constraints. For that, she appealed to donors and corporates to help her so that she can bring laurels to the country. Lokmat Times in its November 2021 edition highlighted her struggle under the heading' Olympic probable Mugdha faces acute resource crunch'. Finally, it seems that her appeal on social media has evoked a positive response "