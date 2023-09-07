WCL receives cleanliness award

This award was presented to Chairman-cum-Managing Director of WCL Manoj Kumar by Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Government of India Amrit Lal Meena in a special ceremony organised at the Ministry of Coal, New Delhi On this occasion Director (Technical and Personnel) of WCL Kumar and J. P. Dwivedi were also present. CMD Manoj Kumar gave credit for this achievement to Team WCL and congratulated all the employees.